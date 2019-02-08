Richie Mensah Asks Ghanaians To Be Patient With MzVee As She Will Appear In The Music Scene Soon

CEO of Lynx Entertainment who also doubles as Mzvee’s manager, Richie Mensah has told Ghanaians to calm their about singer MzVee, who has been absent from the music scene for months now.

According to him, the talented singer is only taking a little time off but she is fine.

The ‘Natural Girl’ singer has been missing from the music scenes for several months and to make matters worse, the label has failed to address the queries of the public.

Some have even speculated that MzVee is pregnant hence her disappearance from the scenes.

Reacting to the concerns, Richie Mensah stated in an interview with Doreen Avio that Ghanaians should not worry because Mzvee will be seen and heard this year.

“Sometimes you just want to be quiet but you people always want us to come out, why? Sometimes we want to be quiet small, allow okay,” he added.

MzVee recently on social media debunked rumours that she was pregnant and also admitted that 2018 had been quite challenging for her.

She, however, assured her fans that with time, all questions will be answered.