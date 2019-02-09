It’s Okay For People To Compare Me To Ebony - Wendy Shay

Musician Wendy Addo, known in the entertainment industry as Wendy Shay, says she does not mind following the footsteps of the late Ebony.

According to the musician, the late Ebony Reigns is a legend and therefore does not have a problem with people comparing her to the late dancehall musician.

“Ebony did a very good thing when she was alive so I definitely don’t see anything wrong with me looking at her footsteps to do mine because she is a legend

“It’s fine and it’s okay when people compare me to Ebony, I just wish after some time we will let her name rest,” she stated.

Wendy Shay also reiterated that she is under the same record label as the late Ebony and that she is continuing her good works.

“You know we are on the same record label, we had the same songwriter and I just want to say she did a very good job so continuing what she started is okay but am not copying her style,” she added.

Currently, Wendy Shay can be described as one of the hottest and vibrant female musicians and is hoping to win the ‘New Artiste of the Year’ category at the yet-to-be-held Ghana Music Awards.

Source: ghpage.com