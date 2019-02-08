"Exchanging Our Phones For A Week Strengthened Our Relationship"- Mrs Nsiah-Apau

While some people can be very protective of their phones and do everything to prevent their partners from having access, Rap Doctor Okyeame Kwame and Wife Annica Nsiah-Apau exchange their phones for a week.

Annica added that she and her husband’s journey to being transparent begun with keeping each other’s phones. This is because before they got married, there were a lot of wrong perceptions and misconceptions of the rapper. Some claimed his fame made him a womaniser, others claimed he slept with the female artistes he featured on his music.

Speaking to Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show She explained “we decided to do a transparency test where he took my phone home for a week and I took his. We didn’t die, nothing happened and decided to be very transparent with each other.”

“He also told me that he’s been in the relationship business for a while but he was older and new more than before,” she stated.

Mrs. Nsiah-Apau is the personal, business and brands manager for the award-winning versatile rapper.

Sharing his journey with his wife Okyeame Kwame said, he felt Annica was the one for him and was not ready to do anything or have some ideas about him ruin it.

“She used to be scared when I brought her into my world because I was a rapper,” he stated.

Okyeame Kwame said, even though he was a young artiste in the music industry who had met lots of girls, he was ready to settle with his wife because “she was special.”

Mrs. Nsiah-Apau said the Rap Doctor assured her of working towards their relationship “he told me if I hear anything about him I was not comfortable with I should speak to him.”

Okyeame Kwame and Annica got married in 2009 have two children. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on January 10. Over the years they have been admired for building and maintaining the relationship they have.

The duo are a dream couple to many who are still young in their relationship.A