"Whatever I Touch Turns Into Gold" - Kuami Eugene

Young Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene says he gets very emotional whenever looks back at his life before attaining stardom.

According to him, life was challenging until he had his breakthrough in the music industry.

Discussing his past life in an interview with Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk Showbiz on JoyNews, the ‘Rockstar’ revealed that he keeps as a reminder, pictures of himself sweating in his mum's kitchen.

He said there are also of pictures of him in a studio with leaking roof.

The ‘Wish Me Well’ singer did not forget to mention how he managed an old analogue TV which he kept by his bed.

“We didn’t have good roofing so every time the sun is out, you could see it through different holes in the roof, my studio didn’t have a fence so people could see what I did from outside. There was so much noise every time I had to record something, God has been good to me,” he said.

“The Kuami Eugene you see here, my life has been beautiful, whatever I touch turns into Gold and I didn’t see myself getting here,” he added.

The singer, who turned 22 on February 1, has been churning out hits after hits and currently has an album, ‘Rockstar’, to his credit.

Source: Hitz FM