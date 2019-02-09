Bill Asamoah Gets Tourism Ministry Post

Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah is the newest addition to the 30 ambassadors appointed by Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku made the announcement in a Facebook post.

She stated that Bill Asamoah was unanimously nominated by members of the Akan movie industry (Kumawood after months of deliberation.

The actor who is also the Ashanti Region President for the Ghana Actors Guild, was given his appointment letter as Tourism Ambassador on Wednesday, February 6.

“Speaking with Bill, he revealed he was going to ensure the promotion of Ghana to the world through quality movies, and enhance the business aspect of film making to attract investors,” Afeku wrote.

She also stated the Nana Addo led government has not neglected the people of Kumasi in terms of Tourism, Arts and Culture development as some media reports suggest, but instead they are trying their best to make the industry attractive for both local and foreign investors to want to invest.

As part of promoting its “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” agenda, the Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry appointed 30 showbiz people as tourism ambassadors.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, Wiyaala, Lucky Mensah, Kofi Sarpong, Fancy Gadam, D-Black, Reggie and Bollie, Nana Ampadu, Agya Koo, Okyeame Kwame and Sena Degadu were part of the 30 people who were appointed as tourism ambassadors.

Others are Andy Dosty, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, Cindy Thomson, Diana Asamoah, Reggie N Bollie, Fuse ODG, Van Vicker, Sam Okyere, Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Agya Koo, Stephen Appiah and Leo Mensah.

The rest are Bibi Bright, Yvonne Nelson, Sherifa Gunu, Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, Abedi Pele and Asabea Kropa.

