Lollipro drops his much anticipated banger dubbed “No Artists”

Musician and sound engineer, Lollipro has released his much anticipated banger dubbed, “No Artists”.

The inevitable jam was produced and mastered by the sensational male vocalist.

While the song is widely known and keeps enjoying massive airplay across Ghana, some key industry players have been heard praising the young artist, praise well-deserved for the incredible year he’s had.

Lollipro - No Artists (Prod Lollipro) || Download Here