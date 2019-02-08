Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | New Release

DJ Asumadu out with "Ebeto Woso" visual

By Hassan Nankwe
DJ Asumadu out with

Musician and disc jockey, Asumadu has released the official video to his single, “Ebeto Woso”.

The inevitable jam features sensational male vocalist, George O’tion.

“Ebeto Woso”, a slow-tempo highlife jam, sheds light on the consequences of living a bad life and bad examples in the society.

The song hammers on the need to live a clean life and why the reward is bigger and better than living a bad life.

O’tion delivered a catchy chorus whiles Asumadu did justice to the rap verse.

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Eddie Kay Mensah of KB Pictures.

Stream the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
