DJ Asumadu out with "Ebeto Woso" visual

1 hour ago | New Release

By Hassan Nankwe

Northern Region Correspondent

DJ Asumadu
George O'tion
Ebeto Woso
Musician and disc jockey, Asumadu has released the official video to his single, “Ebeto Woso”.
The inevitable jam features sensational male vocalist, George O’tion.
“Ebeto Woso”, a slow-tempo highlife jam, sheds light on the consequences of living a bad life and bad examples in the society.
The song hammers on the need to live a clean life and why the reward is bigger and better than living a bad life.
O’tion delivered a catchy chorus whiles Asumadu did justice to the rap verse.
The song is accompanied by a video directed by Eddie Kay Mensah of KB Pictures.
Stream the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.