Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Music News

Kay Wusu Out With 'M3hw3'

By Mustapha Attractive
Kay Wusu Out With 'M3hw3'

Highlife Singer Kay Wusu has today, Friday, February 8, 2019, released his new single titled 'M3hw3'. The first single from the Artiste has been necessitated to spice love affair between couples and every individual.

'M3hw3' is a high-life tune produced by Nakay Mix. Kay Wusu in his usual energetic style of singing laces his lyrical ability on the song with catchy lyrics.

The 'Afro-Centric' Highlife Musician is known for songs likes ''Oyerepa, Asore, Meko Te Asore among others.

Kay Wusu is ready for a massive work in 2019 which according to him, he has other good songs which will be a prelude to his upcoming album scheduled for release later in the year.

All individuals can as well get the song on all music play stores like Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, Youtube and others platforms.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
"Blame Managers For The Bad Dressing Of Female Artistes"- Akosua Agyepong
CB Records Signs Budding Artiste Yaw Ray
One Of Ebony Reign's Tattoos Was Her Name: Who Is Cocotreyy?
"My Hardwork Is Never Appreciated"- Guilty Beatz
TOP STORIES

Ayawaso Violence Dangerous For The Future Ghana's Democracy ...

35 minutes ago

Attempts To Deny Damongo Of Regional Capital Will Be Fiercel...

46 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line