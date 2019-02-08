Kay Wusu Out With 'M3hw3'

Highlife Singer Kay Wusu has today, Friday, February 8, 2019, released his new single titled 'M3hw3'. The first single from the Artiste has been necessitated to spice love affair between couples and every individual.

'M3hw3' is a high-life tune produced by Nakay Mix. Kay Wusu in his usual energetic style of singing laces his lyrical ability on the song with catchy lyrics.

The 'Afro-Centric' Highlife Musician is known for songs likes ''Oyerepa, Asore, Meko Te Asore among others.

Kay Wusu is ready for a massive work in 2019 which according to him, he has other good songs which will be a prelude to his upcoming album scheduled for release later in the year.

All individuals can as well get the song on all music play stores like Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, Youtube and others platforms.