"Blame Managers For The Bad Dressing Of Female Artistes"- Akosua Agyepong

Popular highlife artiste Akosua Agyepong has stated that managers should be held responsible for the irresponsible dressing of some artistes. She explained that some female artiste who dress seductively do it because of the influence of their managers.

Many socialites not excluding Ebony Reigns of blessed memory, Sister Afia, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, Moesha Budong, Efia Odo, Princess Shyngle, et al. have all been criticised at one point for dressing in seductive outfits.

Speaking on Success Story on Hitz FM, Akosua Agyapong said the managers in their bid to make their artistes well known, famous and sexy, choose to encourage them to dress in scanty clothing.

“When I ask some of these artistes why they dress the way they do, they say ‘our managers said we should dress that way so that we will look good and sexy’,” she told Mercury Quaye.

Akosua Adjepong further on added that when celebs get used to dressing in little clothes, they become popular alright but in a negative way. They also don’t set good examples to the young ones who look up to them.

, “the funny thing is those dresses do not make the popularity last. Today, most of the songs that people create die after three to four months. Even though the person is still living, the song will just go off air. You should do things that will live long so that when you are gone, we’ll still remember you for it,” she advised.

As part of her act, the “frema”hit maker comes off as an incredible dancer. According to Akosua, her dancing skill is a God-given talent as she didn’t go to a dancing school to learn how to dance.

Watch interview below;

