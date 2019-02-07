Bill Asamoah Appointed Tourism Ambassador

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku has virtually 'unveiled' actor Bill Asamoah as the new Ambassador for Tourism in Ghana.

The minister in a Facebook post revealed the actor was unanimously nominated by members of Kumawood [the local movie industry] after months of deliberation.

The actor took his appointment letter as Tourism Ambassador on Wednesday, February 6.

Madam Afeku stated, "speaking with Bill, he revealed he was going to ensure the promotion of Ghana to the world through quality movies, and enhance the business aspect of film making to attract investors.”

Bill Asamoah is also the President for the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Actors Guild. The actor is known for his roles in Kumawood movies like Sundiata, Kae (Remember) and The Mighty One.

According to the minister, Mr. Asamoah also intends to promote Government policies and agenda through Ghanaian films.

In 2017, the Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry unveiled 30 ambassadors from different aspects of the creative industry to spearhead the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” campaign.

Some of these ambassadors were SP Kofi Sarpong, Fancy Gadam, D-Black, Reggie and Bollie, Nana Ampadu, Agya Koo, Okyeame Kwame, Sena Degadu and Lucky Mensah.

Madam Afeku, said the aim of the Tourism Ambassador programme, was to partner influential persons to help drive tourism growth in and outside the country.

In her Facebook post, she stressed that the Nana Addo-led government has not neglected the people of Kumasi in terms of Tourism, Arts and Culture development.

“We are trying our very best to make the industry attractive for both local and foreign investors to want to invest,” she added.