FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
C-Zar Finally Ties Knot With Long Time Sweetheart

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Augustine Osei Owusu popularly known as C-Zar ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend Winifred Ofori.

The marriage ceremony between the two love birds came off on 2nd February, 2019 at Asante Bekwai. Friends, family and industry players were present to support the legendary singer who is best known for his hit songs ‘Araba Lawson’ and ‘Mercy Lokko’.

Notable figures who were present at the occasion were musician Kofi Nti and Kofi B, MP of Kwadaso, Kokofu Chief, GUTA President, among others.

Sharing his joy, C-Zar confessed he actually composed “Mercy Lokko” as the theme song for their marriage ceremony, and added: “After 3 years of dating her, I realized we are just meant to be. She’s not only a lover but a best friend to me; a shoulder I can always lean on in times of need.”

Below are some photos from the wedding;

