Berla Mundi's Is Not Leaving The Channel—Nana Aba Anamoah

GhOne TV presenter and editor Nana Aba Anamoah has cleared the air about Berla Mundi leaving GhOne to Tv3.

Nana Aba Anamoah in an Instagram post posted a picture of herself, Berla Mundi and Bola Ray and added a caption that, Berla Mundi is not leaving the channel.

Nana Aba Anamoah who left Tv3 to join Ghone TV after the channel suspended her for tweets gone bad certainly has good reasons why she wouldn’t love for the move to happen. Several top names have left the channel to other stations, and the most recent one is Giovanni Caleb who is rumoured to have been poached to join Tv3.

Well, now we have confirmation Berla Mundi is not leaving GhOne anytime soon.

View post below;