Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | Rumors & Gossips

"I Am "Happily"Unemployed"- Giovanni Caleb

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Radio and TV personality, Giovanni Caleb has stated in an interview that despite being unemployed, he is happy.

He made this known to Abeiku Santana in a response to a question on whether he’s willing to work for the Despite Group which owns Okay FM, Hello FM, and Peace FM among others.

This comes as a shock as the popular radio and television personality was linked to his move to TV3 some weeks ago. It’s unclear why the radio broadcaster will say he’s unemployed.

Giovanni left EIB Network some weeks ago after years of handling the Starr Drive and Duvet on GHOne TV.

Giovani Caleb whose separation with EIB started as a rumour was later confirmed after he expressed appreciation to viewers and listeners of 'Duvet' and the 'Drive time' show. He also thanked the EIB network and it’s CEO Bola Ray for the opportunity.

It is unclear the reasons for the sudden move but sources say Giovani, who has seen his career blossomed since joining the Bola Ray-led EIB Network some three years ago, has been offered a mouth-watering deal by Media General to help build their radio station brand in addition to the heavyweights already there including Kwakye Afreh Nuamah, Johnny Hughes, Winston Amoah, Grace Asare, Komla Klutse among others.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Rumors & Gossips
Powered By Modern Ghana
"I Am Not A Member Of Illuminati" - Sylvester Agyapong
Afia Schwarzenegger "Blasts"Nana Ama McBrown For Taking Long To Give Birth
Sista Afia And Efia Odo At Each Other's Throats Again!
Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale Feud Not Likely To End Soon
TOP STORIES

"Forgive Me For Killing J.B Danquah-Adu” – Suspect Pleads

8 hours ago

Minority behaviour unparliamentary – Ace Lecturer

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line