Radio and TV personality, Giovanni Caleb has stated in an interview that despite being unemployed, he is happy.

He made this known to Abeiku Santana in a response to a question on whether he’s willing to work for the Despite Group which owns Okay FM, Hello FM, and Peace FM among others.

This comes as a shock as the popular radio and television personality was linked to his move to TV3 some weeks ago. It’s unclear why the radio broadcaster will say he’s unemployed.

Giovanni left EIB Network some weeks ago after years of handling the Starr Drive and Duvet on GHOne TV.

Giovani Caleb whose separation with EIB started as a rumour was later confirmed after he expressed appreciation to viewers and listeners of 'Duvet' and the 'Drive time' show. He also thanked the EIB network and it’s CEO Bola Ray for the opportunity.

It is unclear the reasons for the sudden move but sources say Giovani, who has seen his career blossomed since joining the Bola Ray-led EIB Network some three years ago, has been offered a mouth-watering deal by Media General to help build their radio station brand in addition to the heavyweights already there including Kwakye Afreh Nuamah, Johnny Hughes, Winston Amoah, Grace Asare, Komla Klutse among others.