Giovanni Joins Tv3 Radio Presenters: Shine or Die?

Sometimes life pushes us into different directions and we are forced to go with the flow. We are usually forced to make some tough decisions that might go a long way to make us or break us. This seems to be the case of Radio and TV personality, Giovanni Caleb as he officially drops off the EIB Network train to join the TV3 train.

Giovanni left EIB Network some weeks ago after years of handling the Starr Drive and Duvet shows on GHOne TV.

Giovani Caleb whose separation with EIB started as a rumour was later confirmed after he expressed appreciation to viewers and listeners of 'Duvet' and the 'Drive time' show. He also thanked the EIB network and it’s CEO Bola Ray for the opportunity.

It is unclear the reasons for the sudden move but sources say Giovani, who has seen his career blossomed since joining the Bola Ray-led EIB Network some three years ago, has been offered a mouth-watering deal by TV3 Network to help build their radio station brand in addition to the heavyweights already there including Kwakye Afreh Nuamah, Johnny Hughes, Winston Amoah, Grace Asare, Komla Klutse among others.