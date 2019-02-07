"I Am Not A Member Of Illuminati" - Sylvester Agyapong

Kumawood Actor Sylvester Agyapong, popularly known as Sly, has cleared the air about being part of an illuminati cult. Sly was tagged as being a subject of illuminati because he was constantly spotted doing the ‘illuminati OK’ symbol.

Speaking with Nana Poku on Garden City TV on the ‘E Hook Up’ show, Sly stated that he is only fond of doing the symbol and was shocked when people started tagging him as an illuminate. He revealed that after his picture with the ‘OK’ symbol went viral, a known member of the Illuminati group in Ghana sent him a message via Whatsapp and requested that he joined their group officially.

He added that the message got him laughing uncontrollably but he however declined the offer.

When Nana Poku, the host of the show asked him if he was a Christian then, Sly replied that he was not a Christian too but was a traditionalist. The outspoken actor added that he considers himself a traditionalist because the manner he attends church cannot qualify for somebody who is a Christian.