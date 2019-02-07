"God Will Bless Men Who Are Faithful To Their Spouse"--Juliet Ibrahim

After ending her relationship with Iceberg Slim, Ghanaian sensational Actress, Juliet Ibrahim seems to be moving on very well with her life. With the rate of cheating and divorce going up in recent times, it didn’t come as a surprise when the bubbly actress recently posted on her Instagram page asking God to bless men who have decided to be with one woman.

According to her, it’s a blessing to be with one woman than box several women together.

She said “To all the guys with one girlfriend may God bless you financially this year! Amen. If you type Amen and you know you’re lying the thunder, the thunder”.

Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

