I've Dated Wrong Guys Like Michael Essien, D Black, Others, Where Is Mr Right?— Princess Shyngle

Despite engaging in amorous relationships with several men in Ghana, Princess Shyngle remains unmarried.

According to her, the men she dated took undue advantage of her including former Black Stars Player Michael Essien, musician D Black and many others.

She suggested in a post that almost all those she met were either players, idiots, lazy, stalkers, users among other titles wondering when her dream man is coming her way as age catches up with her.

In a post on her Instagram page she wrote “I’ve already met…. Mr. Player, Mr. Stupid, Mr. idiot, Mr. I’m not married, Mr. psycho, Mr. footballer, Mr. Cheap, Mr. lazy, Mr. User, Mr. Know it all, Mr. Musician, Mr. Control freak, Mr. Stalker… Where the hell is Mr. Right”, she wrote.

Princess Shyngle last year openly professed her love for Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to her, she would not mind dating him in future if need be describing him as a gorgeous and nice looking guy.

The actress who was responding to questions on the Delay Show about dealings with footballers admitted she has a soft spot for Adebayor revealing that they have been talking.