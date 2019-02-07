"The People I Employed Worked Against Me Hence Shutting Down My School"- Kwaku Manu

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has made some sad revelations about what is forcing him to shut down his school, Kwaku Manu Educational Complex, sooner than expected.

The school which has been operating for almost seven years now is currently facing some challenges hence the need to close down.

When asked why he has plans to shut down his school in the interview with the ‘Uncut’ show crew, Kwaku Manu stated that there are a lot of unseen hands working behind the scenes against him.

He explained that even though his decision to establish the school was born out of the good of his heart to see his community flourish, some people who have their wards in the school and some of his workers have consistently worked against him.

The father of four also revealed in his interview that the location he chose for the establishment of his school has also not helped him to a very large extent.

He added that because the Santasi area where the school is located was the place he was more or less nurtured, some people who bring their wards to the school have the belief that it should be free even though the amount he is charging is nothing to write home about.

Watch the video of Kwaku Manu make this sad revelation below: