Controversial television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger is at it again as she throws shades at Kumawood actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown for not giving birth on time.

The comedienne in a video posted on her Instagram page said "this is something you are all talking about in your homes but you lack the courage to say it out. We were here when John Dumelo married his wife, few months into their marriage they had a baby boy, then Stonebwoy married Louisa, less than 7 months they had an issue and now Becca and her husband, please you people should teach Mcbrown your talent because she's kept long”.

Afia is not the only one who has spoken about this issue, Internet sensation, Akuapem Poloo has also said in a video posted on her Instagram page that “Becca’s husband married her because she was pregnant”.

Nana Ama McBrown finally confirmed her pregnancy rumours in a video showing her heavy baby bump. The award-winning actress has been widely reported to be pregnant since August 2018.

The reports indicated at the time that the affable actress was going to travel abroad to deliver what will be her first child.

Since the reports came up, McBrown has not officially responded to them except on one occasion in which she replied to rumours concerning her marriage saying she could not be worried about what people said about her.

Watch video below;

