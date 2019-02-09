Becca's Pregnancy Gets Social Media Buzzing

Becca

Hottest songstress Becca got social media buzzing this week with news of giving birth and sharing of some photos during her pregnancy.

She posted two pictures of herself pregnant on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, she's pictured sitting relaxingly in a chair. Another photo captures standing outside. Becca captioned her post, “Thank God! # MiniHearts.”

Many fans were super excited for the singer and flooded her Instagram page with congratulatory messages.

@ toosweetswanzy wrote “ You're looking freaking adorable and sensational! Elegance is a physical quality and elegance is the only beauty that never fades ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ .”

@ godsonslimflex also congratulated the talented singer “ Congrats Obaa pa glad u didn't let the media make u a subject keep winning.”

@altohellen took the chance to welcome Becca into the mothers' club “ Congratulations hun ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ welcome to motherhood.”

@ ron2jon could not help but admire the pose and fashion style of Becca who was clothed in Fendi [an Italian luxury brand]. “Pregnancy with swag,” he wrote

Celebrities like Nadia Buari, Feli Nuna, Nana Ama McBrown, Fela Makafui, Sandra Ankobia, Selly Gally, Gloria Sarfo and Joselyn Dumas also took to Instagram to congratulate the new mother.

However, some fans, turned detectives, could not pass the chance to find out exactly where the songstress gave birth.

@ adwoamishy wrote, “ Is she in Toronto cuz these houses I see behind her looks like she is Brampton â˜ºï¸ ðŸ˜† congrats.”

@ mrkaynti was sure she knew where Becca was “ I swear this is Brampton.”

@ janypha_ephya also wrote “F irst thing that came to mine! Definitely somewhere in Brampton. For sureeeeeeee Canada.”

Image: Becca

In everything good or bad, some people will question the motive or the actions. With Becca, some people were not willing to pass without questioning the songstress or passing comments on how soon Becca's baby has come.

@ justgossipsandcomments wrote “ Miracle baby or just to avoid shame?”

@ mzlinz_offical also wrote “ U preg for one month eiie. Instead of nine months. Fast connection. ðŸ˜®ðŸ˜®ðŸ˜®.”

@piousclay commented, “Congrats u got married just 7to 8 months ago gave birth in the 9th-month miracle.”

@ atsoudavid who was in confusion land, wondered if the post meant the songstress was still pregnant or she had given birth. He wrote, “ We've heard that you delivered a baby so don't tell us you are now pregnant.”

Also, @ kingsley.lyric commented, “ Okay okay. You take am sharp! More blessing ðŸ™”

@aj_collections_ wrote, “I swear, God, I will try some this miracle baby d3 we go get some ðŸ¤£.”

Die-hard fans were willing to support the songstress against trolls and people questioning the time of the pregnancy.

@citizennanaagyen wrote, “ @beccafrica will you listen to what people say about you? Please pay attention to no one because you owe none of them any explanation...Just bear in mind that you are from Ghana where hating people because of their success is very common... I wish you could take those pics down because to me it's not necessary to let the world know about your private life... Please keep your life on a low key... I wish you a happy married life and more blessings for you and the baby.”

@ poundz4u congratulated the actress not only for giving birth but also keeping her private life, out of the public eye, “ @beccafrica you shocked the world...wish your fellow celebs will learn from you, and keep private things private...congratulations.”

@ adorable_yamas was not ready to go without clapping back at @piousclay saying “Since you didn't know, let me tell you. One can give birth in the 7th month of pregnancy. Make sure you're well equipped before you open your mouth next time.”

@symply__vee joined in clapping back at trolls “ Instead of focusing on the blessings... People are here looking for mistakes. We thank God for your life and for a safe delivery. Glory to God ðŸ™Œ . Congratulations ðŸŽŠ”

However, it was unclear if @ ahiaveisaac was being sarcastic or clapping back at trolls, “ @piousclay she used double track system.”

Even though where she gave birth is unknown, according to reports, Songstress Becca welcomed a bouncy baby girl.

Actress Yvonne Nelson in an interview on Adom TV said she was looking forward to the many playdates to come between her daughter Ryn Roberts and Becca's baby.

---MyJoyOnline