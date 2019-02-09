Davido Gets Massive Support From Atiku

Reigning king of Nigerian Music Davido has received grand endorsement from the Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku from observation made concluded the current king of Nigerian music is Davido, according to Dailypost Nigeria.

A viral video also posted by Davido on his Instagram had the former vice president declaring the 'OBO' crooner the king of Nigerian music.

Asked about his favourite musician, he said Fela was his favourite musician in the past, but Davido is his present favourite.

Atiku said, “At my youth, Fela was the king of music, and believe me, he was my favourite musician. And I made sure I attended all shrine musical events throughout the night and till morning. But, of course, currently, the reigning king is Davido.”

The endorsement follows his recent sold-out show in London. The popular musician joined the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Wizkid who had a sold-out show at O2 Arena, London

With the new feat, Davido becomes the second Nigerian artiste to sell out the O2.

---Daily Guide