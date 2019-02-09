Nene Narh Releases First EP ‘Soulful Praise’

Ghanaian Soul Artiste, Solomon Narh known in showbiz as Nene Narh has released his first EP titled ‘Soulful Praise.’ Two of the songs on the EP are covers and two original compositions.

The songs are I will Just Say Yes (cover), Maja Mo (I Will Worship You), Mope Ji Mawu ( You alone are God), My Heart will Trust In You and I will Just Say Yes (cover).

His first EP is of Christian Soulful Praise that will be followed by the full CD in due course

At the moment ‘Maja Mo’ is available on all online music shops.

From a young age, Nene Narh discovered his love for singing, performing, and playing a variety of musical instruments from church.

Born on September 27, 1988, Nene is a singer and songwriter who plays guitar with a soulful style of singing and a unique soothing guitar style.

He started singing background vocals in local choirs, with a passion to learn music.

Nene Narh has participated in various music reality shows. He also performed at the 2015 PAVA FORUM and MOGO AWARDS 2016 by Citi FM and on many reputable media events, media platforms and with Corporate bodies.

He is the first PRAISE/SOUL/POP Artiste signed to ZARIA MUSIC / +233 Records Label in Ghana. And he is a Christian musician with a distinct Afrocentric songs.

