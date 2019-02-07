One Of Ebony Reign's Tattoos Was Her Name: Who Is Cocotreyy?

Cocotreyy (Tracy) calls herself Ebony Reign's sister. It seems their bond was strong. On her Instagram, she affectionally calls Ebony Reigns Sissy, and mourns her early demise.

She shows pictures and videos of Ebony Reigns and her hanging out at some of Ebony's events, and one video of her and Ebony Reigns goofing around on a bed. Ebony called her baby (From her Instagram it seems Tracy is the younger of the two) when Tracy calls her sissy.

Cocotreyy is not to be confused for a twin of Ebony Reigns. Though both are attractive and have provocative styles. Ebony Reigns definitely wore fewer clothes, and Cocotreyy does not have Ebony Reign's natural look, Neither is she as creative Ebony Reigns nor does she have Ebony's unforgettable aura. Cocotreyy also has a bigger frame and bust than Ebony Reigns.

In Terms of music, Cocotreyy's frost song Queen of Queens ( November 2018) showcased her beautiful voice and nice but safe fashion sense. The song is not as impactful or exciting as Ebony Reign's first song, Dance floor. Nevertheless, there is some good wordplay. Cocotreyy definitely has a sweet, flawless stunning voice. She has exceptional control and there is no question about her talent.

However, the song is too slow, not catchy and does not do her justice. There is nothing Queenly or enviable in that song. If Cocotreyy wants to make a statement she's the queen. She should play the part, Cocotrey is certainly confident enough to.

Her second song Fine Boy No Dey Pay ( December 2018) is much better. It displays her angelic voice superbly and the lyrics are beautifully interwoven. I loved how the Twi was merged with the English. Though, she could use more impactful and catchier words in some instances. Yet, there's a beat to the song. it could have been a big song with a few improvements to the lyrics, the beat and the video. And better promotion by Deriffproductions. Nevertheless, the song is sexy.

Whose Cocotreyy in her own words " Cocotreyy is an upcoming artist in the music industry. I am a really happy person. I always smile. I'm kind." Cocotreyy does not see Wendy Shay who is currently Ghana's top female musician as competition. She told Ghana Music “who’s that? I don’t know who she is" when they asked her why she didn't mention Wendy Shay as one of the artists she could collaborate with.

Yet, in a video, she recorded with them on that same day, when asked who is Cocotreyy? She said, "That's a dumb question, but I can answer it." Laughing. She clearly is aware of Wendy Shay however, it seems she finds her comical. Well, she wouldn't be the first person.

It will be interesting to see what Cocotreyy does with her career and that sweet voice.

.... All pictures bar are from Cocotreyy's Instagram page.

Below are the links to Cocotreyy's music:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DDL27fuvpyA