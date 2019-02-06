'Things May Be Hard Now But Let's Be Patient With The President"- Yvonne Nelson

Despite the hardships and setbacks Ghana’s economy is facing, popular Ghanaian Actress has endeavoured Ghanaians to be patient as he has two more years to go.

The actress and producer added that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has two more years to end his first term of office and, therefore, still has time to fix things.

Ms. Nelson told TV3 News on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 that she once complained that times were hard under the Akufo-Addo administration after she realised the cost of commodities had gone up.

“But I believe he still has time and, so, let us be patient with him. He still has two more years to go,” she added.

Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and an entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold Any Other Monday. "In April" and "Swings". She is currently single and ready to mingle.