Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

'Things May Be Hard Now But Let's Be Patient With The President"- Yvonne Nelson

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
'Things May Be Hard Now But Let's Be Patient With The President

Despite the hardships and setbacks Ghana’s economy is facing, popular Ghanaian Actress has endeavoured Ghanaians to be patient as he has two more years to go.

The actress and producer added that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has two more years to end his first term of office and, therefore, still has time to fix things.

Ms. Nelson told TV3 News on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 that she once complained that times were hard under the Akufo-Addo administration after she realised the cost of commodities had gone up.

“But I believe he still has time and, so, let us be patient with him. He still has two more years to go,” she added.

Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and an entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold Any Other Monday. "In April" and "Swings". She is currently single and ready to mingle.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bullet Ready To Settle Scores With Ebony's Father.
Kidi To Celebrate Valentine's Day With His Mother!
I'm Building On Ebony's Legacy Not Copying Her--Wendy Shay
Kwaku Manu Cautions Lilwin On Possible Collapse Of His School
TOP STORIES

John Mahama Leads NDC Protest Dubbed ''They Are Killing Us"

35 minutes ago

‘Bloody Widow’: Former First Lady Nana Konadu Condemns Minor...

36 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line