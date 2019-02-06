Bullet Ready To Settle Scores With Ebony's Father.

CEO of Rufftown Records and former manager for the late Ebony Reigns, Bullet, has expressed readiness burry the hartchet with Ebony’s father Mr. Nana Poku Kwarteng.

the father of Ebony, Nana Poku Kwarteng and Bullet have had differences following the death of the musician, with Mr Kwarteng asking for rights to all musical works, both finished and unfinished, of his daughter.

A one-year anniversary concert will be held in honour of the late Ebony.

Speaking to sit-in host of Starr Drive Joseph Kumi, Bullet said “I think we have a team, MUISIGA and GHAMRO. I really wish this thing can be solved so that I can even be part of Ebony’s one year celebration. I really want this to happen. So I’m talking to Rex Omar and Obour so that we can talk to him and solve every differences.”

He added: “We will meet on Thursday to decide everything. Settle differences, I want to be part of Ebony’s 1 year organizing team. I need to have that relationship with the father first. I really wanna do this for my girl. I know everything is gonna be fine.”

We are hoping the duo forget about their differences and work together to give Ebony the memorable one-year anniversary concert.