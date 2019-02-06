Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Celebrity

Bullet Ready To Settle Scores With Ebony's Father.

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Bullet Ready To Settle Scores With Ebony's Father.

CEO of Rufftown Records and former manager for the late Ebony Reigns, Bullet, has expressed readiness burry the hartchet with Ebony’s father Mr. Nana Poku Kwarteng.

the father of Ebony, Nana Poku Kwarteng and Bullet have had differences following the death of the musician, with Mr Kwarteng asking for rights to all musical works, both finished and unfinished, of his daughter.

A one-year anniversary concert will be held in honour of the late Ebony.

Speaking to sit-in host of Starr Drive Joseph Kumi, Bullet said “I think we have a team, MUISIGA and GHAMRO. I really wish this thing can be solved so that I can even be part of Ebony’s one year celebration. I really want this to happen. So I’m talking to Rex Omar and Obour so that we can talk to him and solve every differences.”

He added: “We will meet on Thursday to decide everything. Settle differences, I want to be part of Ebony’s 1 year organizing team. I need to have that relationship with the father first. I really wanna do this for my girl. I know everything is gonna be fine.”

We are hoping the duo forget about their differences and work together to give Ebony the memorable one-year anniversary concert.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kidi To Celebrate Valentine's Day With His Mother!
I'm Building On Ebony's Legacy Not Copying Her--Wendy Shay
Kwaku Manu Cautions Lilwin On Possible Collapse Of His School
Yvonne Nelson's Daughter Tries To Hug Her On TV Screen
TOP STORIES

Gov't Sets Up 3-Member Commission Of Enquiry To Investigate ...

5 hours ago

The Ghana Police Should Punish Troublemakers--Yvonne Nelson

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line