Kidi To Celebrate Valentine's Day With His Mother!

Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known in showbiz as KiDi, is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is best known for his hit single Odo.

As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching couples are getting ready to gift their lovers with outings, date nights, dinner nights, romantic nights etc. KiDi on the other hand has other plans. He recently stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye of Radio Central said that he’s booked for the month of love especially February 14.

“As for 14th February, I don’t mind what people have planned. People have to do a lot of things but me Kidi, it’s my mum’s birthday so I don’t have issue with any lady. 14th, nobody should call me to say I should take her to lunch. That day is for my mum”.

So the ladies who are planning to go out with KiDi of Lynx Entertainment on this Val’s Day; he is sorry to disappoint you but he’s got a date with his precious mother. His mother would surely be proud to celebrate Valentine’s Day which also falls on her birthday with her beloved son.