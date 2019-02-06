Ama Slay Releases New Single "Asem"

American based Songstress Ama Slay, has teamed up with top Ghanaian acts Joey B and E.L on her new single.

The singer released her first official single “Asem” for 2019, after successfully releasing a number of singles in the past.

In the song and video, Joey B and E.L “fight” each other for the love of Ama Slay, who was torn between who of them to choose.

In her response, she sent a word of caution to the two rappers saying that after all their ‘plenty talks’ if they are not able to live up to expectation, they will be in trouble.

The colourful video is directed by Ghanaian filmmaker, director, and cinematographer, Yaw Skyface.

Watch the video below:

