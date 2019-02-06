Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Yvonne Nelson's Daughter Tries To Hug Her On TV Screen

Actress Yvonne Nelson in the early hours of Wednesday morning shared an emotional video of her daughter trying to hug her through a Television.

In the video, Yvonne’s daughter who recognized her mother on TV while she was being interviewed on Accra based TV3 tried to hug her mother.

In the caption of the video she posted on her Instagram page, the actress indicated that her daughter was still sleeping when she left home for the interview and added that her nanny sent her the video.

