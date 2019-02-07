Suncity Hotel to Hold Romantic Night for Couples

As part of this year’s Valentine's Day celebration, Suncity Hotel Apartment in the heart of Accra is organising a romantic night out for couples to celebrate their love in a unique way.

This includes a dinner night with soothing music, good food and drinks to provide a romantic atmosphere for lovers who will be taking part.

It will take place at the poolside of the hotel on Saturday, February 16, two days after Val's Day. The ceremony is being considered as an after-party for love celebration.

Patrons will receive special packages, including chocolates on arrival.

There will be great performances from Six Strings, one of the talented guitarists in town.

This year's Val's Day is expected to be marked in a grand style by Ghanaian lovers. There are a lot of events lined-up to celebrate the occasion. Among them are romantic movie premieres, hang-out in the park events and others.

Suncity hopes to rejuvenate a whole new love atmosphere with couples who will be visiting the hotel for the occasion.

Suncity is conveniently situated in the heart of Suncity and allows for easy access to Greater Accra's popular hot spots. It features an infinity pool, gym, basement parking, Citydia supermarket, a restaurant with mouth-watering cuisines & exclusive wines, a beer garden, lobster bar by the poolside and a bar with 360° wonderful views.

All Apartments are fully furnished with 32' LEDs in bedrooms and 48' LEDs in living areas. All apartments have a telephone, wireless internet, bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchen, among others.

It is a cool environment and hang-out for lovers.

—Daily Guide