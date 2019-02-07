Shea Butter Village Launched

Model and Miss Malaika 2006 winner, Hamamat Montia, over the weekend opened a new shea butter outlet she calls African Village. The village is also a hotel and spa in addition to the shea butter hub, which she aims to, among other objectives, project local tourism.

According to her, “Tourism industry goes beyond attractive destinations, to being an important economic growth contributor.”

Shea butter is a natural skin super food that comes from the seeds of the fruit of the shea (karite) tree and that is naturally rich in vitamins A, E and F. It protects skin and gives it a fresh look.

It has been used in Africa and other countries for years to improve skin and hair. It also has a long history of medicinal use, such as in wound care and even treating leprosy.

Hamamat has been a great ambassador of culture and art industry. Her uniqueness and proud embracement of the art and way of projecting the new Africa is a call for people in the diaspora, business investors and other tourists to visit, explore and experience great nature, art and culture. The shea butter business is one of her unique efforts to the world.

She is all about culture projection to the world and takes extreme delight in selling her community and Ghana at large.

—Daily Guide