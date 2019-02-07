Fiifi Coleman Wants Creative Arts Fund Set Up

Actor and director Fiifi Coleman is asking the ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to set up a fund for the creative art sector.

The actor believes the creation of the fund will help actors and stakeholders in the creative industry boost their livelihood.

Speaking to Nana Adwoa Sarkodie of Citi TV on the sidelines of the premiere of the movie 3 idiots and a wise man, the ‘Ties that Binds’ star stressed the readiness of stakeholders in the industry to produce better work once money is made available.

“Listen, they should set up a loan fund. This will mean that if I give you the loan I trust in your project because I have to pay you back you will ensure I use the money wisely and make sure that I produce that movie that everybody wants to watch,” he stated.

He said if producers get returns from the money they push into their movies, they wouldn't mind paying the actors well but if the only means to get income through one premiere, it will be difficult to pay the actors better than they do.

“Let the structures work. Let the creative art ministry sit up and realize the needs of the industry, Deal with it, follow us. You might say they didn't invite us we don't need to invite you, you need to know what is going on in the country when it comes to creative arts,” he said.

Fiifi added that the ministry should endeavour to be at entertainment events to know the true state of the industry.

“Be part of what we do, call for stakeholder meetings and let’s talk. We go for meetings and we talk and sometimes you feel like they listen but they still won't do anything about,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to pass the Creative Arts Law which will make provision for the Creative Arts Fund which was promised in the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016.

Fiifi Coleman is currently working on the set of the second season of solutions a TV Series produced and directed by Kwame Boadi.

–citinewsroom