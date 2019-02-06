Ama Slay Teams Up With Joey B & EL On Her New Single ‘Asem’

Ghanaian songstress Bridget aka Ama Slay, who is based in the United States of America (USA) is an Afrobeats singer and a songwriter.

She has dropped a couple of tunes in the past but it looks like her newly released single ‘Asem’ will cause some commotion on the Ghana music scenes.

Ama Slay managed to put two great Ghanaian rappers Joey B and EL on her new single. The song is dynamic and well put together judging by its beat and lyrics.

‘Asem’ is her first official single in the year 2019. In the song and video, Joey B and EL are heard and seen shooting their shot at the Afrobeats singer which leaves her in a dilemma as to whom to choose between the two. So she sent a word of caution to the two rappers saying that after all their ‘plenty talks’ if they are not able to live up to expectation, they will be in trouble.

The video is colorful and it was shot and directed by Ghanaian filmmaker, director, and cinematographer, Yaw Skyface.

Soundcloud link - https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/ama-slay-asem-ft-el-joey-b