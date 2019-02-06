Davido Voted 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian

HKN Music CEO and Musician, Davido has been voted the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the 3rd edition of the annual ranking poll by international rating firm, Avance Media.

Davido who was nominated in the Entertainment category for his works in the showbiz industry across the globe got his massive endorsement after winning a well contested poll among 100 most influential young Nigerians nominated in diverse categories

The multiple award winning artiste known in private life as David Adedeji Adeleke is a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The ranking which was launched in 2016 by Avance Media has been won by Actress, Funke Akindele (2016) & Footballer, Victor Moses (2017).

Following keenly in the 2018 ranking are: Musician, Wizkid, Krystal Digital CEO, Tope Ogunsemo, Footballer, Ahmed Musa, and For Lekan Bamidele & Co’s, Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan who were voted among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians.

Media personality and host of Keeping It Real with Adeola, Adeola Fayehun who got the 9th position also got the nod as the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian woman during the poll.

Sharing insights about this year’s polls, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned; the ranking was instituted to highlight the works of young Nigerians who are contributing in diverse ways towards the advancement of development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Avance Media also runs same initiative in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, DR Congo, Ghana & Cameroon in partnership with various organisations and is expected to release a global ranking in 2019.

Below are winners in the various categories:

Business - Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella

Entertainment - Davido – Musician

Law & Governance - Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co

Leadership & Civil Society - Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council

Lifestyle - Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer

Media - Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola

Personal Development & Academia - Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital

Science & Technology - Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy - Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative

Sports - Ahmed Musa – Footballer, Al-Nassr FC & Super Eagles

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians

Davido - Musician

Wizkid - Musician

Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital

Ahmed Musa

Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co

Ikechukwu Uzoma - United Nations

Alex Iwobi

Falz - Musician

Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola

Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella

Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative

Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware

Alex Iheanacho - Money Sense Africa

Bukola Bolarinwa - Sickle Cell Aid Foundation

Busari Bisayo - Project One Productions

Grace Ihejiamaizu - iKapture Networks

Williams Uchemba - Williams Uchemba Foundation

Ubi Franklin - Made Men Music Group

Oluwatobi Oyinlola - IoT Evangelist

Ife Durosinmi – Etti - Author

Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul - Lawyer

Osagie Alonge - Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle Gold - Musician

Nkechi Okwuone - Code for Nigeria

Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer

Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council

Seun Onigbinde - BudgIT

Nancy Isime - Model

Tolani Alli - Photographer

Michael Ajayi - Enactus Nigeria

Tosin Ajibade - Olori Supergal Media

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - Flutterwave

Simi - Musician

Japheth J Omojuwa - Activist

Moet Abebe - OAP

Mikel Obi

Fola David - Painter

Hauwa Ojeifo - She Writes Woman

Rosemary Ajuka - OAP

Abimbola Omotoyosi Ogunmekan - WarriorStory.ng

Chidera Okolie - Lawyer

Samson Itodo - YIAGA

Chichi Nwoko - Kwese Free Sports Nigeria

Collins CK Chiemezie - The MADE Woman Foundation

Kenny Blaq - Comedian

Akinwande Durojaye - JustBrandIt

Teslim Opemipo Omipidan - OldNaija.com

Adepeju Jaiyeoba - Brown Button Foundation

Tobi Obasa - Davtonlearn

Tania Omotayo - Ziva Lagos

Silas Adekunle - Reach Robotics

Oluwaseun Ologun Williams - ECOWAS Youth Council

Niniola Soleye - Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh - DRASA Health Trust

Victor Moses

Stanley Uzochukwu - Stanel Oil Group

Tomi Adeyemi - Author

Osi Suave - OAP

Adenike O. Adebayo - Blogger

Adesewa Josh - OAP

Adetola Anita Adetoye - Beauty Consultant

Tisan Bako - OAP

Chike Ukaegbu - Presidential Candidate

Joseph Agunbiade - Univelcity

Olasupo Abideen - Brain Builders International

Idia Aisien - OAP

Uwabor Joshua - Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards

Kene Rapu - Kene Rapu

Dr. Moses Enokela - SonoCare

Zuriel Oduwole

Bashir Ahmad - PA - President of Nigeria

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin - Pearl Africa Foundation

Kelechi Iheanacho

Elo Umeh - Terragon Group

Obinwanne Okeke - Invictus Group

Eromo Egbejule - The Africa Report

Chris Kwekowe - Slate Cube

JohnBosco Onunkwo - JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation

Tunde Kehinde - Lidya

Ereme Abraham - Social Media Influencer

Adeoye Ojo - Sureremit

Maria Okanrende - OAP

Beverly Naya - Actress

Tonye Rex Idaminabo - ADC Candidate

Olamide - Musician

Ossai Ovie Success - PA - Governor, Delta State

Kizz Daniel - Musician

Michael Ugwu - Sony Music Western Africa

Obinna Okwodu - Fibre

Rahmon Ojukotola - Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation

Adamu Garba - Politician

Joyce Jacob - Joyce Jacob Beauty

George Ugwuja - APC

Seun Oluyemi - Y! Productions

Quadri Aruna

Wadi Ben-Hirki - Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation

Evelyn Akhator

Sambasa Nzeribe - Actor

Odunayo Adekuoroye

Oluwatobiloba Amusan

Simidele Adeagbo

The 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking was conducted by Avance Media in partnership with Blue Blazer International, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, CliqAfrica, WatsUp TV, & MyNaijaNaira.com