Exgee Entertainment Partners HakEll Entertainment As Executive Producers For Singer Chikel Baibe

Exgee entertainment, the official management team for budding singer Chikel Baibe has gone into partnership with an American powerhouse record label HakEll Entertainment to become the official executive producers for their frontline artiste.

The fast-rising songstress who has been in the music game for a year now with good records like Allo pastor, Pressure, Enemies will be powered financially by Hakeem Ellis, the CEO of Sultan Drinks Ghana and HakeLL Entertainment Solutions. The deal also sees Chikel Baibe as brand ambassador for Sultan Drinks in the Central Region.

Zeal Governor, the boss of Exgee Entertainment confirming the partnership said "Yes, we've gone into partnership with HakEll Entertainment and I’m happy for this move for them to become the executive producers to our songstress and the world should watch out for us"

HakELL Entertainment Solutions is said to be a powerhouse label located in the United States of America whose aim is to help raise talented musicians from all over the world by helping them reach the mainstream and dominate in the international market and music chart.

Chikel Baibe will release her first single this year with the title “Kweku” On Valentine’s Day.

Watch Chikel Baby's Enemies music video directed by Papasky:

The fast-rising songstress who has been in the music game for a year now with good records like Allo pastor, Pressure, Enemies will be powered financially by Hakeem Ellis, the CEO of Sultan Drinks Ghana and HakeLL Entertainment Solutions. The deal also sees Chikel Baibe as brand ambassador for Sultan Drinks in the Central Region.

Zeal Governor, the boss of Exgee Entertainment confirming the partnership said "Yes, we've gone into partnership with HakEll Entertainment and I’m happy for this move for them to become the executive producers to our songstress and the world should watch out for us"

HakELL Entertainment Solutions is said to be a powerhouse label located in the United States of America whose aim is to help raise talented musicians from all over the world by helping them reach the mainstream and dominate in the international market and music chart.

Chikel Baibe will release her first single this year with the title “Kweku” On Valentine’s Day