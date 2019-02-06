Modern Ghana logo

NAM 1 Unfollows Shatta Wale Others

By Tilly Akua Nipaa
Embattled businessman Nana Appiah Mensah has unfollowed most of the signees under his record label, Zylofon music. This comes after EOCO secured a court warrant to freeze all properties of NAM1.

He has unfollowed Shatta Wale, James Gardiner, Benedicta Gafah, Becca among others.

Nam1 unfollowing Becca comes as no surprise since she deleted all pictures of him on her Instagram. But Benedicta Gafah recently publicly announced her support for nam1 and yet shes still been unfollowed.

As for Shatta Wale and James Gardiner, we are still been kept in suspense as to what really happened.

Also, Joyce blessing after the menzgold saga had to leave the label and has now joined the Atinka family.

Nana Appiah mensah unfollowing these signed acts means indeed zylofon media and music might not return.

The surprising news is how an arrested man gets to be active on social media..unless of course, someone else is using his account.

Watch the video below:

