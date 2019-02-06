Becca Welcomes New Member To Her Family!

Mrs. Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as Becca has given birth to a bouncy baby girl after her marriage to her Nigerian husband Tobi Sani.

Rumours has it that she gave birth to her baby girl in Canada.

The musician got married last year August but now she’s welcomed her first child, barely six months after marriage. Perhaps she was on a double – track system!!

Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known mononymously as Becca, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress. She was a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition, Mentor. Her debut studio album Sugar was released in 2007; it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

We wish her all the best on the road to motherhood!!