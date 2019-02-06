Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
42 minutes ago | Coming Events

Berla Mundi And Fella Makafui To Storm Campuses As They Prepare To Empower Students

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Berla Mundi And Fella Makafui To Storm Campuses As They Prepare To Empower Students

Popular TV Presenter, Berla Mundi announced on her Instagram page that she would be touring campuses for the second edition of her “B.You Foundation project” to empower students and also give them career guidance. The delectable TV presenter doesn’t seem to be the only one on a mission to empower students as Fella Makafui has also announced that she will be touring 4 campuses in every region as part of the activities for her “Fella Makafui Entrepreneurship Fan Club”.

It would be interesting to see the two ladies touring the various campuses this year in their bid to give some sort of guidance to students across the country. Their influence in the media will go a long way to empower these youngsters on the career path to take to achieve all their dreams.

View full posts of both ladies below;

Berla Mundi;

252019101637 1i841p5cbv fellamakafui

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Coming Events
Powered By Modern Ghana
Diana Asamoah To Host Annual Gospel Show "Abba Father"
Maame Yaa Jackson Features In New Movie
"I cannot Pick Between Ebony and Wendy Shay, They are both amazing"- Bullet
Kobi Rana out with another "hot "movie Titled "Akwaaba"
TOP STORIES

Regions To Get Special Economic Zones —GFZA

1 hour ago

Its Not Right For Africa To Be Poor– Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line