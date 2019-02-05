Kennedy Agyapong Brags In New Video About Being Richer Than American Politicians

Despite being in the news for controversial issues surrounding the death of Anas’s partner, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honorable Kennedy Agyapong in a viral video has made claims that he is richer than the American politicians with the exception of Bloomberg.
It is without a doubt that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is considered as one of the richest politicians in Ghana. His outspoken nature, however, perceives him as arrogant.
Bloomberg is apparently worth $47.4 billion. Which means Hon. Kennedy Agyapong should be worth nothing less than $8billion since he specified the category of people he is richer than in America.
Well, we will leave you to be a better judge of that. Watch the video below;
