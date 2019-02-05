Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Hot Issues

Kennedy Agyapong Brags In New Video About Being Richer Than American Politicians

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Kennedy Agyapong Brags In New Video About Being Richer Than American Politicians

Despite being in the news for controversial issues surrounding the death of Anas’s partner, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honorable Kennedy Agyapong in a viral video has made claims that he is richer than the American politicians with the exception of Bloomberg.

It is without a doubt that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is considered as one of the richest politicians in Ghana. His outspoken nature, however, perceives him as arrogant.

Bloomberg is apparently worth $47.4 billion. Which means Hon. Kennedy Agyapong should be worth nothing less than $8billion since he specified the category of people he is richer than in America.

Well, we will leave you to be a better judge of that. Watch the video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Hot Issues
Powered By Modern Ghana
Songstress Abyna Calls Out Kwesi Arthur for Ignoring Her Calls
Wendy Shay and MzGee Burry the Hatchet after "Dumb Question" Incident
Rev. Obofour Gifts Himself a new Rolls Royce
Leila Dzansi Shares her Disappointment in Ghanaian Men
TOP STORIES

Volta NDC Mad At Rawlings Over Violence Claims

1 hour ago

Court Strikes Out Martin Amidu

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line