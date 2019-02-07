'Akwaaba' Song Was a Call Forr Recognition —Guilty Beatz

Music producer, Ronald Banful, popularly called Guilty Beatz, has revealed that his hit song “Akwaaba” was a cry to be recognised in the music industry.

Speaking on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM Tuesday, the beatmaker said he was disappointed when he went unnoticed for all the productions he was doing.

The music producer, known for the song “Akwaaba,” first produced Chase’s "Tell Me Your Name" and followed it up with Jesse Jagz and Wizkid’s "Bad Girl,” Efya’s "Getaway" and some of his songs like “Chance” with Mr. Eazi.

However, Guilty Beatz said even though he was overwhelmed, these works of his were hit songs. People still did not know the man behind the production, him.

“Every time I produced for an artiste, I was hardly noticed. I can produce a hit song like I did with the Jesse Jags and Wizkid track (Bad Girl), still, nobody knew who I was,” he told Doreen Andoh.

Guilty Beatz said he was facing some challenges when his work was not being recognised.

“The most challenging thing was when artistes you have produced songs for, let another producer reproduce everything you have done without your knowledge,” he said.

He stated, it was frustrating for him when some of those artistes did not pay him but also took the beats he created to already known producers to reproduce them.

“It was bringing me down so I stayed away from the big stars and started doing beats for some of my friends,” he explained.

Guilty Beatz stated, “when I produced ‘Akwaaba’, I decided to put my name first before everyone else’s.”

He explained, “after the song hit, I was like okay now people know my name, they don’t really know the face which is alright, at least they know the name.”

“So now if artistes are coming to me, they know they’re coming to a big producer, they will not take the beat and go to another producer to reproduce,” he added.

The beatmaker said, “Akwaaba came from my heart; it was a build up for not being accepted, the suffering and being pushed to the background.”

—Myjoyonline