Volta Music Awards Nominees Jam Goes To Aflao

The maiden edition of the Hello Adipa Volta music awards nominees jam is going to the border town of Aflao in the Volta region on the 16thof February, 2019. The event will take place in the evening at the Aflao Low-cost Park, Akligokope.

There will be amazing and energetic performances by all nominees in this year’s edtion and heavy crowd jam sessions by some of the great djs and presenters from the region and beyond.

According to Eventic GH; organizers of the Volta music awards, Aflao is a perfect choice for the maiden edition because it is one of the music hubs in the region. However, other major towns and heavy spots for volta music will eventually have a share of the nominees jam in the years to come.

The nominees jam is a platform purposely for musicians to celebrate with their loyal fans for their support. Secondly, a way to tell the region how fast music and entertainment in the region is going.

This year’s Volta music awards is headlined by Hello Adipa; an indigenous online store with media support from Global 105.1 Fm, Ebla radio, Kekeli 102.9FM, Ebla Radio, K2 Pixels, Jonilar.net, Beenie Words, Promos Gh, Promo Guru, VoltaConnect, FM Entertainment, Strawman Events, Vibez Afric, Kobby Gossips, Kusstar TV, Unique TV, SBN, S24 Digital and Blewu TV.