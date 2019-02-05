"I Was Born NDC And Will Remain NDC Till I Die" - Mzbel

Singer, MzBel, has reiterated her unflinching commitment to the National Democratic Congress stressing she will die a member of the party.

The “16 Years” singer made the comment to debunk reports that she complained and wailed about losing a lot due to her public support and campaign for the NDC.

According to the 39-year-old singer, who rated herself recently as a living legend, she has not lost anything from supporting her own party and added that whatever she is going through is only deliberate sabotage which she cares less about.

She posted on Instagram: “Another twisted headline! I didn’t lose s*** for supporting my own political party. I didn’t lose sh*t for supporting my own political party!!! I was born NDC and will remain NDC till I die! Everything I’m going through right now is a deliberate sabotage but I don’t give a 4k.”

Source: peacefmonline.com