FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
49 minutes ago

"I Was Born NDC And Will Remain NDC Till I Die" - Mzbel

By Modern Ghana

Singer, MzBel, has reiterated her unflinching commitment to the National Democratic Congress stressing she will die a member of the party.

The “16 Years” singer made the comment to debunk reports that she complained and wailed about losing a lot due to her public support and campaign for the NDC.

According to the 39-year-old singer, who rated herself recently as a living legend, she has not lost anything from supporting her own party and added that whatever she is going through is only deliberate sabotage which she cares less about.

She posted on Instagram: “Another twisted headline! I didn’t lose s*** for supporting my own political party. I didn’t lose sh*t for supporting my own political party!!! I was born NDC and will remain NDC till I die! Everything I’m going through right now is a deliberate sabotage but I don’t give a 4k.”

25201910639 0f72yl3xxs 599538145 334112

Source: peacefmonline.com

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
