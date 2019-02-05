Making Accra The Cleanest City Must Be The Responsibility Of The Citizenry – Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian reggae musician Rocky Dawuni has expressed his quest to help keep Accra clean.

Rocky, who is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the environment in Africa, told AJ Sarpong on Citi TV’s ‘Hall of Fame’ that he is planning on meeting the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah to discuss how best to help improve the level of sanitation in the Accra.

He was responding to a question posed to him on the feasibility of President Akufo-Addo’s statement of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

“Having this designation this year, I’m gonna go sit with the Mayor of Accra and discuss how together we can help keep the environment clean,” he said.

He added that he was at the Geneva Conference of Clean Air where he performed for the world leaders who were gathered and also had interaction with some mayors across the world.

He, however, intimated that the responsibility of keeping the environment clean is not the preserve of only government.

“Government can put out ideas but when the people to take it up and keep it going are not willing to support, it won’t succeed. Government is not all-seeing eye and all-doing head. The people are the government. So once you miss the equation of the people within the bigger idea there is no long-lasting impact on the ground,” he noted.

“Making Accra the cleanest city must be the responsibility of the citizenry. You need to clean your environment so that as everybody is doing that and the over-arching authorities also encourage everybody then we have a movement that is supporting the big idea,” Rocky added.

He advised that the Ghanaian citizens to plant more trees and also engage in practices that would help preserve the environment.

The Grammy Award nominee is about to release a new album called ‘Beats of Zion.’

He also has songs like ‘In Ghana,’ ‘African Thriller,’ ‘Shine a Light,’ ‘Take it Slow,’ among others.

–

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana