I Erected During My First Romantic Role – Actor

Actor Kweku Elliot has revealed his first-ever romantic role in 'Single & Married', a film produced by actress Yvonne Nelson some years ago, didn’t come easy. According to him, it came with a lot of pressure and he couldn't control himself.

He recalled having incessant erections on the set while shooting the scene with beautiful and talented Ghanaian musician It'z Tiffany, who was also acting in the movie for the first time.

Kweku, who was speaking on Asempa FM on Saturday after he was asked if he gets aroused by female colleagues, described his experience as “normal”.

To him, it is normal for a guy to feel that way.

“We shot a scene in 'Single & Married' and Tiffany was supposed to sit on me. While propping up for the director to make sure that we are set… but you I am also a guy. So when she sat on me … it was automatic. When we were about to take the shot, she said director tell him to stop, I am sitting on something. I mean it does happen. That was my first time so I couldn't control myself. This time when it comes up …sometimes when you look at the scene and you don't want to do it you can talk to the director to do something small about it,” he said.

Elliott, who left the UK in 2006 to Ghana to pursue acting career, is one of the thriving actors around.

He landed his first paid gig in 2011 shooting a popular commercial for Vodafone Ghana. He then debuted in Yvonne Nelsons 'Single & Married' as Raymond, Nadia Buari’s unsatisfied, cheating husband. His role in 'Single & Married' propelled his career, landing him more roles.

He has acted in movies such as 'Purple Rose', 'If You Were Mine', 'Devil In A Dress', 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' and others.

He is also in the new movie 'Sin City' by Yvonne Nelson's YN Productions which premieres on Val's Day February 14 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra. The movie stars others as Adjetey Anang, Oscar Provencal, Yvonne Nelson, Regina Van-Helvert, Kunle Remi and a host of others.

He was on Asempa FM last Saturday with Yvonne to promote the movie when he spoke about his 'erection' on set.

