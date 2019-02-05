I’m The King Of Highlife – KK Fosu

The battle for supremacy in a particular genre is nothing new in the music industry across the world.

For years, Shatta Wale and his fiercest rival, Stonebwoy, have been battling over who runs the Dancehall scene with the My Level singer calling himself Dancehall King.

Sarkodie and M.anifest were involved in a feud over who rules rap music with the latter saying he was the god mc meaning he was bigger than King Sark.

In the Highlife vein, several others have been claiming the bragging rights with artistes like Bisa Kdei indicating that they rule because they have made the genre attractive again.

The debate is sure to rage again after KK Fosu stated on Saturday, February 2, 2019 that he is the king of Highlife.

During a performance on TV3's Music Music show, KK Fosu, who was great with the live band, seemed to let the audience know what’s up when he paused and said, “I am the vocal god, I am the king of Highlife.”

As if that was not enough, KK Fosu continued that he was ready to defend his crown. “I am ever ready to defend that crown, my crown, any day, anywhere, any time. Tell them that we don't stop.”

KK Fosu is known for songs like Adwen (Suudwe), Anadwo Ye De, Kyere Me, Oga, 6 O’clock among others. He has featured on the works of artistes like Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Reggie Rockstone and many others.

He was recently involved in an accident on the Tema Motorway but escaped with minor injuries.

–

Credit: graphic.com.gh