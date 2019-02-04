"Okomfour Kwadee Has Been Healed Of His Mental Illness"- Delay

TV presenter and Entrepreneur, Deloris Frempong Manso, popularly known as Delay has stated that Okomfour Kwadee is healed of his alleged mental illness.

Okomfour Kwadee who was once Ghana’s favourite rapper due to his unique storytelling style of rap took a nosedive because of alleged mental illness.

Although he’s back to the music scene, some people still hold the perception that the rapper is not fully healed. This is evident taking into consideration his antics, composure and how he has been answering questions in interviews of late. He comes off as someone holding a lot of grudges against people. The body language and composure of a person can tell you more about the person even before you speak to him or her.

In one of his radio interviews, Okomfour Kwadee was asked to highlight on his exploits in the music industry but it appeared Kwadee didn’t like the turn which the conversation was taking, and so became angry pouring out his anger on the show host.

Delay has called out to the rapper for a “talk” perhaps to hear from the horses own mouth about his current condition.

Watch video below;