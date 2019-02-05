"It Was Stupid To Put My Career On Hold For Kwabena Kwabena" - Kontihene

Kontihene

Hiplife artiste Nana Kontihene says he regrets focusing solely on creating a brand for fellow musician Kwabena Kwabena.

Speaking on Hitz Daybreak on Hitz FM, the artiste said he had to put his career on hold and concentrate on helping Kwabena Kwabena on his debut album “Aso” with the hope that the success will help create a bigger brand for them both.

“I wanted to create an empire with strong talents sprouting from it but it turned out to be the opposite,” he told Andy Dosy host of Hitz Daybreak.

Kontihene added that even though other colleagues of his have helped others, he did not get anything from producing the “Aso” album.

“I think it was stupid for me to put my career on hold,” he stated.

Kontihene said it became depressing for him at some point. “I could have used the energy to do something else.”

Kwabena Kwabena and Kontihene over the years have had some disagreements between them.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwabena in an interview on 3Music said claims by Kontihene that he invested in him are lies.

"Even talking about the said project he invested in, he collaborated with me on two songs which are “Aso” and “Trodo,” he said.

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena explained he recorded seven of the tracks on his nine-track album himself.

However, Kontihene told Andy he invested money in the “Aso” album but was disappointed when it yielded no result. “I had to start [my career] all over again after that.”

The Royal Family Entertainment signee said at the moment he writes songs for other artistes, but, he does not plan on repeating his mistake.

“Even the Bible says love your neighbour as yourself and so I would not advise anyone to focus on building somebody’s brand while putting theirs on hold,” Kontihene added.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com