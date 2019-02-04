Princess Shyngle Earns A Deal With DSTV

Actress Princess Shyngle has a big aannouncement for all her loved ones. The Instagram boss chick revealed that she has won a big deal with Multichoice, owners of DSTV.

Shyngle who made this known in a post on Instagram mentioned that she has been looked down upon severally but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her greatness.

She noted that most people say she is useless but that encourages her to do more for herself.

Her post read “What didn’t they say about Cardi, oh she’s too ratchet, she’s a hoe, she’s a cheap stripper, she’s always naked, she’s not talented but look at her today apart from being one of the best rapper in the world right now she’s a freaking brand ambassador for Pepsi, a global brand .. if this doesn’t inspire me then I don’t know what else will. From now on if any friend or family member calls me to tell me I expose too much, I say too much, I should dress and act like certain celebrities I’ll literally cut you off I swear. I’m living my dream and working hard towards achieving my goals and vision …. oh by the way DSTV African magic just bought my movie The 30 Year Old Virgin , a movie that I wrote, screenplayed, produced and acted in for millions (naira ) and I’m literally on cloud nine right now abi they say I’m just a useless Instagram model , who is always naked just for attention please tell me how many Instagram models produce, write, screenplay and act in a movie @princessproductionsfilm … Africa y’all underrate me too much abeg I’m off to Hollywood I’m in love with February already abeg slide to the left to watch the official trailer of The 30 year old virgin showing this February on African Magic Showcase”.

Princess Shyngle is known for exposing her semi-nude pictures on social media.

