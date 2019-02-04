Ghanaian Model React To Leaked Video

Ghanaian model and video vixen Pamela Odame Watara has reacted to her leaked videos that went viral a few days ago.

In a communique posted on social media, management of the busty model admitted to having done a topless video in the past— but disassociated themselves from the one a lady was seen masturbating.

The communiqué said, “fortunately, but sadly though, before we accepted to manage Pamela, our online search revealed the presence of one and not two or three topless videos of Pamela.”

After the leaked video went viral Pamel Odame admitted to making a video in the past which clearly showed her ‘melons’ on peacefm entertainment review, however she denied being the one in the videos where a lady was fondling herself.

Her management in the press release asked for support as she is a self-motivated campaigner who is gradually succeeding in helping women who feel stigmatized because of abnormalities in their body to learn and appreciate themselves again.

Pamela Odame Watara via her management reacted to her viral video..which was shared on her official Instagram handle

They reiterated she made a mistake for allowing a topless video of her to be online but condemned the act of linking her to the one an unidentifiable lady was seen pleasuring herself. They thanked those who have been supporting her in this trying times.

Watch full interview below