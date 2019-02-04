PHOTO: Is This Lady Patapaa’s Girlfriend?

Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
2 hours ago | Exclusive News

By OdarteyGH
One corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has surprisingly posted a very voluptuous lady on his social media pages.

According to Patapaa, the name of this beautiful lady is ‘Pa2Pa Queen Peezy’ as he tagged her as the queen of his movement.

In June last year, Patapaa stated in an interview that he is not ready for a relationship after many stories in the media linked him to be in a relationship with some females.

So the question we at odarteyghnews.com is asking now is, could this beautiful lady be the Queen of Patapaa’s life.

He captioned the photo: “Meet Pa2Pa Queen Peezy ? #TGIF

#Pa2PaSojas.”

