Music: Sista Afia Ft Kelvynboy - Conner Conner (Official Video)
Queen of the street, Sista Afia gives us another emotional song to begin our 2019 with
This love song features Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvynboy
Titled “Conner Conner”, the song talks about the sweetness of love, and how fun it is especially with the right one
Indeed when it comes to good music, Sista Afia is one of the few God gifted musicians who can deliver that to us
We are in the month of love and Sista Afia just served us this song to spice up our love lives
The audio for “Conner Conner” was produced by Ivan, with video directed by multiple award winning director Xbillz Ebenezer
