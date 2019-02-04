Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago

Music: Sista Afia Ft Kelvynboy - Conner Conner (Official Video)

By Gh Joy
Music: Sista Afia Ft Kelvynboy - Conner Conner (Official Video)

Queen of the street, Sista Afia gives us another emotional song to begin our 2019 with

This love song features Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvynboy

Titled “Conner Conner”, the song talks about the sweetness of love, and how fun it is especially with the right one

Indeed when it comes to good music, Sista Afia is one of the few God gifted musicians who can deliver that to us

We are in the month of love and Sista Afia just served us this song to spice up our love lives

The audio for “Conner Conner” was produced by Ivan, with video directed by multiple award winning director Xbillz Ebenezer

Enjoy the song from below and don’t forget to share with your loved ones...

